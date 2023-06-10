Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Heather A. Planishek Sells 47,275 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 47,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $732,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 817,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,568,940,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,250,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

