Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $698,544.80 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) EVP David Scott Offer sold 26,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $698,544.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, David Scott Offer sold 13,201 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $344,546.10.

On Friday, June 2nd, David Scott Offer sold 8,651 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $225,531.57.

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

