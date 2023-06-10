Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6153 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Sonova Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. Sonova has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $73.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SONVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonova from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sonova in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

