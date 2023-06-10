CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) VP Stanley W. Peters III Sells 5,000 Shares

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $132.56 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $133.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 586.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 499.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 712.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

