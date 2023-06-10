Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6153 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonova’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Sonova Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $53.16 on Friday. Sonova has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $73.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83.

Get Sonova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonova from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sonova in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.