Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,517 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $728,863.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,422,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,257,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Morningstar Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $204.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $261.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
