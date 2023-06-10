Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,517 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $728,863.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,422,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,257,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $204.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $261.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Morningstar by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Morningstar by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

