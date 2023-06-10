Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Declares Dividend of $28.00 (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 28.00 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Up 0.2 %

FMBL opened at $5,436.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $652.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.40. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a one year low of $5,325.00 and a one year high of $8,275.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,662.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,642.98.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $170.86 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.