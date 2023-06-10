OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez Sells 20,152 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

OFG stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $164.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,973,000 after buying an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,994,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 49,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

