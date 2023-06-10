Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49.
About Dividend and Income Fund
