Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NXC stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $15.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

