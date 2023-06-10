Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

