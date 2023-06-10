VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
VICI Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.
VICI stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.
VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
