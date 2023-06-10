Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the healthcare product maker on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Abbott Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 5,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.