Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2023

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEMGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.89) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 150.26. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.59 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.