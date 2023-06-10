Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.2% per year over the last three years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.95. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

