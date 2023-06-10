Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

