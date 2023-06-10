Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEMGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TEM stock opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 128.59 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 166 ($2.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

