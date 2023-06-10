Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Plans $1.27 Quarterly Dividend

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.3%.

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.52.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

