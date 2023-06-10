Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.3%.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.