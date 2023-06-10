DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0254 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE KTF opened at $8.59 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 142,458 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

