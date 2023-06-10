Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

NASDAQ PXSAP opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

