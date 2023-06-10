DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of KSM stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

