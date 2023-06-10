Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFL opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 278,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 143,647 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 787.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.