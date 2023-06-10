Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) Declares GBX 6 Dividend

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Price Performance
LON BEMO opened at GBX 500 ($6.22) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 497.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 509.91. The firm has a market cap of £59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.51 and a beta of 1.03. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 460 ($5.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.33).
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile
