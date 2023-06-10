Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) Declares GBX 6 Dividend

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Price Performance

LON BEMO opened at GBX 500 ($6.22) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 497.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 509.91. The firm has a market cap of £59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.51 and a beta of 1.03. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 460 ($5.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.33).

Get Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities alerts:

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.