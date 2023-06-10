Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 0.4 %

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

