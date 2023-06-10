Natixis Sells 211,211 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Natixis trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,211 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,716 shares of company stock worth $596,550 and sold 34,000 shares worth $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

