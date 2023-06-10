Natixis Has $4.94 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Natixis grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 755.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 158,111 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in V.F. were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. Price Performance

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

