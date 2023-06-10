Natixis Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Natixis increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $451.80 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $463.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

