THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,285,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,361 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in THOR Industries by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,264,000 after acquiring an additional 720,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,760,000 after acquiring an additional 197,554 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 655,770 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on THO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

