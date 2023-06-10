Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,738 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 227,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 320,603 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 352,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,854 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.