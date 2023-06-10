Seeyond Sells 2,113 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Seeyond decreased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.63%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

