Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,176 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.64% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $52,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,117,000. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,670,000 after purchasing an additional 166,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. EQ LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

