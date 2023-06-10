Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,517,000 after buying an additional 123,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100,079 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,608,000 after purchasing an additional 146,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

OTIS opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

