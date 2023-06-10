Seeyond Sells 4,207 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Seeyond reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $21,784,629.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,466,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,923,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $72.97 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

