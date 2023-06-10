Ossiam Sells 29,008 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,008 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 144,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 846,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,340,000 after buying an additional 307,925 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

