Seeyond Trims Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Seeyond lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,738,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.84 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,551,993. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

