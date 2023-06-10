Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.64) to GBX 1,730 ($21.51) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

GSK Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

