Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

COP opened at $103.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

