Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80. Approximately 621,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 696,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,967.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $508,967.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

