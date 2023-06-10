Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Down 7.7%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. 2,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 16,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHAR. TheStreet lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Pharming Group Stock Up 9.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

