LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Down 7.2%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.88. 184,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 248,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNZA. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth $443,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth $192,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth $11,355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

