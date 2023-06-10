EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Down 6.1%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 70,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 223,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EVCM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $39,537.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,877,191 shares in the company, valued at $19,541,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $39,537.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,877,191 shares in the company, valued at $19,541,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Driggers sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $66,181.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,003 shares of company stock valued at $485,848. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 38,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.