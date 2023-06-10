NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.05

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1040100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

NTG Clarity Networks Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

