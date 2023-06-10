PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $26.91

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.91, but opened at $28.00. PureTech Health shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 464 shares traded.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureTech Health during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PureTech Health during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in PureTech Health by 1,857.1% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

