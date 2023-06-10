Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.81

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 201457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,320,000 after acquiring an additional 379,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after buying an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after buying an additional 80,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,870,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading

