PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.83

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.83 and last traded at $76.83, with a volume of 1060250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.