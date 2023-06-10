WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.28

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.28 and last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 390444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRW. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,195,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth about $81,597,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21,207.2% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,730,000 after buying an additional 935,449 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth about $30,628,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth about $28,693,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

