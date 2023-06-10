WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.28

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.28 and last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 390444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.