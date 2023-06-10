Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.87

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 42821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

MAKSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 150 ($1.86) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 220 ($2.73) in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 220 ($2.73) in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

