23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,045,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 2,143,585 shares.The stock last traded at $1.99 and had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 104.06% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. 23andMe’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 162.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,630 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 23andMe by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in 23andMe during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in 23andMe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 595,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in 23andMe by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.

