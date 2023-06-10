Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Down 5%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares traded down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.07. 219,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 497,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $683.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Peacock bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,416.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David A. Peacock bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,416.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 56,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $104,886.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,260.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 255,436 shares of company stock valued at $431,198 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,633,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 619,453 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,357,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 516,108 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 39.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 271,329 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.